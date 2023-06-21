Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
David Rich's Supermarket is a family owned and operated supermarket in Wewahitchka, Florida.
At David Rich's Supermarket, shopping local means having access to local products at the peak of freshness that you feel good about eating and feeding your family.
And it means supporting the friends, neighbors and family farmers who work day in and day out to bring you the best your community has to offer!
David Rich's Supermarket also features a Fuel center offering gas and Diesel fuel.
(850) 639-5343
201 west river road and Hwy 71 South, Wewahitchka, FL
Hours 6:00 am CT - 9:00 pm CT
