Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Sip and Sliders features quality and personalized fast food that tastes good.

From sliders, to sides, to shareables they have it all! Enjoy a cold drink on their patio, watch the sunset and grab a delicious bite.


They are located 212 Monument Ave. in the heart of Port St. Joe, Florida.

𝗦𝗶𝗽 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

212 Monument Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 247-9258


If you are looking for self storage that’s a step above the rest in Port St. Joe, Florida, near Milltown, look no further than America’s Mini Storage and Office Complex. Whether you need a little bit more space at home or are incorporating a storage unit into your long-term business plan, they have the right option for you.

 

Their convenient location near Industrial Road and Highway 98 means you can easily pop in to your storage unit on your way in and out of Port St. Joe, Florida. At America’s Mini Storage and Office Complex, they pride themselves on catering to the unique needs of their clients.


America’s Mini Storage and Office Complex

141 Commerce Blvd, Port St. Joe,, FL

(850) 229-8014

americasministoragepsj@gmail.com

bit.ly/3JqtYtt

David Rich's Supermarket is a family owned and operated supermarket in Wewahitchka, Florida.

 

At David Rich's Supermarket, shopping local means having access to local products at the peak of freshness that you feel good about eating and feeding your family.

And it means supporting the friends, neighbors and family farmers who work day in and day out to bring you the best your community has to offer!

 

David Rich's Supermarket also features a Fuel center offering gas and Diesel fuel.

 

David Rich's Supermarket 

(850) 639-5343

201 west river road and Hwy 71 South, Wewahitchka, FL

Hours 6:00 am CT - 9:00 pm CT﻿

Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
850-227-1223 Office

