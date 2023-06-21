Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Gulf Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: TANNER DOCK
Location Id: 433485
Location Name: 2774 US HIGHWAY 98 EAST [DOCK]
County: Franklin
Application Number: 433485-002
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 2774 US HIGHWAY 98 EAST [DOCK]
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-072
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Link to Department's application file: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: BAUGHMAN DOCK & BOATLIFTS
Location Id: 436713
Location Name: 1227 WATKINS COVE RD
County: Franklin
Application Number: 436713-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 1227 WATKINS COVE RD
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-071
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Link to Department's application file: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: WELLS ISOLATED WETLAND FILL
Location Id: 436714
Location Name: 1279 E GULF BEACH DR
County: Franklin
Application Number: 436714-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 1279 E GULF BEACH DR
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
