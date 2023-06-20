The Senior Citizens Center in Wewahitchka is holding a raffle for a weekend getaway basket.
The Senior Citizens Center serves people in the Wewahitchka area who are 60 years and older with a variety of programs including cards, billiards and bingo as well as exercise classes, cooked meals and nutrition education classes.
The center is trying to start its programs again after being closed during the covid pandemic and need to raise funds for the center.
The raffle is for a basket of goodies that includes a two-night stay at the Port inn in Port St Joe and Gift cards from area restaurants.
The basket is valued at over $1200.00.
The raffle tickets are $10.00 apiece: Or three for $25.00.
Tickets can be purchased at the Wewahitchka Senior Citizen Center at 314 N. Third Street.
The center is open Monday through Friday from 9 to 2 pm central time.
The drawing will be held on July 3rd.
