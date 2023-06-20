The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea is asking for donations to
help treat stranded sea turtles.
The Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratory was created
in 1963 and is an independent, nonprofit organization that provides marine life
to schools and research laboratories.
They also house and treat sea turtles that are
injured or caught by fishermen until they can be re-released into the wild.
As the summer season gears up and boating becomes
more frequent the Marine lab expects to get more turtles and treating these
animals can be expensive and require a lot of equipment.
The marine lab is currently working to stock up and
improve their equipment to make treatment easier.
Recent cases have dropped their supplies and now
they are in need of many things ranging from syringes to give medication, to a
new scale for their larger patients.
They have set up a wish list for the turtle hospital
on Amazon where you can buy specific items.
Or you can just make a tax-deductible donation to
the Marine lab at their website at gulfspecimen.org.
https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2TJ040KA3KE8R?ref_=wl_share&fbclid=IwAR265BEekWWKwbJpvwYi85R7Zvx0V6kGX0DIh7BwtzUl0Q8ZkMzia5XVLpc
