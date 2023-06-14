Wednesday, June 14, 2023

The Gulf Coast State College Foundation is receiving a $200,000 donation from The St. Joe Community Foundation to help students in our area go to college

The Gulf Coast State College Foundation is receiving a $200,000 donation from The St. Joe Community Foundation to help students in our area go to college. 

 

The donation will support the Gulf Coast Guarantee’s mission of assisting high school students graduating from Bay, Gulf, and Franklin Counties with their tuition and fees.

 

The Gulf Coast Guarantee is the current scholarship campaign led by the GCSC Foundation; It provides $700 dollars per semester, which is an estimated 60% off the cost of tuition for 12 credit-hours!

 

The Gulf Coast Guarantee is unlike any other in the state of Florida, and among only four other scholarships like it across the nation.

 

It is responsible for a 25% increase in full-time freshmen enrollment at GCSC and has been awarded to over 1,000 students in just the first two years.

 

This is The St. Joe Community Foundation’s second gift to the Gulf Coast Guarantee, for a total contribution of $400,000



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment