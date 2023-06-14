The Gulf Coast State College
Foundation is receiving a $200,000 donation from The St. Joe Community
Foundation to help students in our area go to college.
The donation will support
the Gulf Coast Guarantee’s mission of assisting high school students graduating
from Bay, Gulf, and Franklin Counties with their tuition and fees.
The
Gulf Coast Guarantee is the current scholarship campaign led by the GCSC
Foundation; It provides $700 dollars per semester, which is an estimated 60%
off the cost of tuition for 12 credit-hours!
The
Gulf Coast Guarantee is unlike any other in the state of Florida, and among
only four other scholarships like it across the nation.
It
is responsible for a 25% increase in full-time freshmen enrollment at GCSC and
has been awarded to over 1,000 students in just the first two years.
This
is The St. Joe Community Foundation’s second gift to the Gulf Coast Guarantee,
for a total contribution of $400,000
