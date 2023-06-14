Franklin County jiu jitsu students once again did Franklin County proud last weekend at the New Breed Jiu Jitsu federation Summer Championship in Atlanta.
Competitors from Bayside Jiu Jitsu in Eastpoint were named overall champions in the competition.
The team took 16 gold medals, 12 silver medals and 12 bronze medals.
And one member, River Banks, of Eastpoint, also competed in a pro submission only competition.
Bayside Jiu Jitsu is just over a year old – but ranked higher than many teams that have been around for decades.
The program is growing quickly and is open to anyone who would like to give it a try – they have classes for children as young as 4.
You can find Bayside Jiu jitsu at 312 Highway 98 in Eastpoint or check out their website at www.Baysidewarrior.com
