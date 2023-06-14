Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that will allow the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to spend up to 5 million dollars a year to fund restoration efforts in the Apalachicola Bay.
The Apalachicola Bay once produced about 10 percent of the nation’s eastern oyster supply, but the fishery collapsed in 2013.
There is currently a moratorium on oyster harvesting in the bay as various groups work to restore the wild oyster population.
House Bill 407, which was filed by Representative Jason Shoaf, authorizes DEP to provide financial assistance to the City of Apalachicola to implement projects that improve surface water and groundwater quality within the Apalachicola Bay Area of Critical State Concern.
Those agreements could include the construction of stormwater management facilities and central sewage collection facilities; the installation of onsite sewage treatment and disposal systems and direct and indirect potable reuse, and other water quality and water supply projects.
The bill will take effect on July 1st.
