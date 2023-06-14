Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce E-Newsletter for June, 2023

The Lasting Legacy
Francis Scott Key, a 35-year-old, well-connected Washington lawyer, sat out the battle on a small truce boat eight miles from the fort.
He had just negotiated the release of his friend, Dr. William Beanes, but was not allowed to return to shore. He knew too much about the British plans.
The Battle of Baltimore raged all day and all night. In the early morning of September 14, 1814, as light dawned and the smoke of battle lifted, Key saw the fort's huge 30 x 42' flag still flying over Fort McHenry. Drawing an old envelope from his pocket, he began writing the poem that would be sung to a British drinking song and become, in 1931, our national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner.
O say can you see by the dawn's early light
What so proudly we hailed at the twilight's last gleaming
Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight
O'er the ramparts we watched, were so gallantly streaming?
And the rocket's red glare, the bombs bursting in air
Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there
O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave
O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave
.
No comments:
Post a Comment