Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce E-Newsletter for June, 2023

Activities around town....
Mark your calendars!
ONLY 5 DAYS TO GET YOUR GEAR READY!!
THANKFUL FOR OUR FREEDOM!

The Lasting Legacy

Francis Scott Key, a 35-year-old, well-connected Washington lawyer, sat out the battle on a small truce boat eight miles from the fort.

He had just negotiated the release of his friend, Dr. William Beanes, but was not allowed to return to shore. He knew too much about the British plans.

The Battle of Baltimore raged all day and all night. In the early morning of September 14, 1814, as light dawned and the smoke of battle lifted, Key saw the fort's huge 30 x 42' flag still flying over Fort McHenry. Drawing an old envelope from his pocket, he began writing the poem that would be sung to a British drinking song and become, in 1931, our national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner.

O say can you see by the dawn's early light
What so proudly we hailed at the twilight's last gleaming
Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight
O'er the ramparts we watched, were so gallantly streaming?
And the rocket's red glare, the bombs bursting in air
Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there
O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave
O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave
.


﻿This is our Carrabelle
T-shirt that will be for sale soon!
Follow on Facebook for their arrival!
cost: $20




Father's Day - This Sunday!!

If you don't know what to get for dad........
Finding a present for Father’s Day can be a challenge as well as pricy. But gifts do not have to cost a fortune. You can still show your Dad how much you care with creative and cost-efficient ideas.
 
Does Dad have young kids or animals he is constantly attending to? Take care of them for him.  Peace and quiet is a great gift!
 
Write your father a poem or letter describing your favorite childhood memories of times you spent together.
 
Find out your father’s least favorite chore and do it for him. Give him coupons for various duties with a year-long expiration date.
 
Take your father on a walk to anywhere!  Ask him about his childhood and what he has learned in his life. 
 
Cook his favorite meal. If he had a favorite dinner as a kid, try to recreate the food that made him happy.
 
Trade services and barter with a friend.  Have a friend use their talents to pamper your dad, and you use yours to pamper their dad.  Yard work, cooking, sewing, grocery shopping are examples.
 
Give Dad a hug, your time, and presence. His greatest pleasure is to see his loving family happy and successful. 


CROOKED RIVER LIGHTHOUSE
FARMER'S MARKET!!
ALWAYS SOMETHING GOOD!

We wanted to run this again since we are well into the season.
Good info here and you can always contact www.franklinemergencymanagement.com for more information.

Watch vs. Warning: Do you know the difference?
 
watch means that hurricane conditions, sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are possible within the specified area. A watch is issued 48 hours in advance of anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds in an area.
 
warning means indicate that hurricane conditions, sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are expected somewhere within the specified area.

Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph), the hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds to allow for important preparation.
  • Have a plan: Make sure you and your family know what to do in the event of a hurricane or serious tropical storm.
  • You can visit Ready.gov for more information about making a plan, building an emergency preparedness kit, determining an evacuation route, and more.
  • Build a Kit: It’s important to have enough food, water, and other supplies on hand in the event of a major storm. 
  • Be informed: It’s important to both prepare for a potential storm and to stay informed should one impact your area. FEMA has a useful app you can download here that will provide real-time alerts for up to five different locations and locate emergency shelter places
“All Together Now" Summer Reading Program!
A summer of family-friendly programs at the Franklin County Public Libraries!



﻿Program kicks off Monday June 19th and will run until Friday, July 28th at the Franklin County Public Libraries. Both library branches will have fun activities for both kids and adults during this 6-week program, free and open to the public, and participants do not need a library card to participate. 

For more information on Carrabelle activities, call the Carrabelle Branch at (850) 697-2366. Or visit


﻿We are shifting membership renewal date from January to June and will be contacting you with details and options to make the transition smooth!

Thanks for all your support through the years!
Our 2023 Membership Applications are available on our website,
or you may also stop by or give me a call 850-697-2585
We're all in this together!
Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce | 105 St James Ave P.O. Box DDCarrabelle, FL 32322 8506972585


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment