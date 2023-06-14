Sponsor the Apalachicola Waterfront July 3rd Celebration

Apalachicola Waterfront July 3rd Celebration
Visit our new Website www.july3celebration.com
Also Like our Facebook Page
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce was asked to assume the responsibility of holding the July 3rd celebration in Downtown Apalachicola. As we all know, this is an important event for the businesses of Apalachicola and the surrounding areas. We accepted the task, and we need your support. We are currently in the planning stages of the event and are working hard to make sure it is a wonderful event on Monday, July 3rd, 2023. Please consider sponsoring this event so we can continue to keep this long-standing tradition going for years to come. With all proceeds going toward the event, we are confident this event will be better and better each year. We are planning to start at noon on July 3rd at Riverfront Park, and there will be concerts and events during the day with some great local food options available at the park. The fun-filled day will end with an outstanding firework display over the river.
Stars & Stripes Sponsor - $1,500 – The top sponsorship with name recognition and top billing for all Stars & Stripes Sponsors on the sign and back of T-Shirts. Shout outs on Facebook and the Chamber website, Mentions throughout the day on the main stage, and Signage in the Park near the stage area. 6-Person’s access to the new Sponsor Tent, which will house the beverages and BBQ provided to our sponsors. The Sponsor tent will also have a courtyard facing the Fireworks show for all the sponsors to sit and enjoy the show and the concerts on the main stage.
Red, White & Blue Sponsor - $1,000 – Will receive name recognition and name on Sponsor signs and back of T-shirts, Shout outs on Facebook and the Chamber website, Mentions during the day on the main stage, and Signage in the Park. 4-Person’s access to the new Sponsor Tent, which will house the beverages and BBQ provided to our sponsors. The Sponsor tent will also have a courtyard facing the Fireworks show for all the sponsors to sit and enjoy the show and the concerts on the main stage.
Independence Sponsor - $500 - Will receive name recognition and name on Sponsor signs and back of T-shirts, Shoutouts on Facebook and the Chamber website, Mentions twice during the day on the main stage, and Signage in the Park. 2-Person’s access to the new Sponsor Tent, which will house the beverages and BBQ provided to our sponsors. The Sponsor tent will also have a courtyard facing the Fireworks show for all the sponsors to sit and enjoy the show and the concerts on the main stage.
Sponsor - $250 - Will receive name on sponsor signs, Shout outs on Facebook and the Chamber website. Mentions once during the day on the main stage and Signage in the Park.
If you have any questions please feel free to call us at 850-6539419 or email us at info@apalachicolabay.org
Sponsor Form
No comments:
Post a Comment