Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Bluewater Outriggers is located on the beautiful gulf coast of Florida, in Port St. Joe, just 30 miles east of Panama City, 20 miles west of Apalachicola and 100 miles from the capitol in Tallahassee.


Their 13,000 sq ft store carries everything you need for freshwater or saltwater fishing, from live bait to a large assortment of fishing lures. From snorkeling equipment to beach accessories. They carry all types of PENN Gold series reels and a wide variety of kayak equipment.


Whether you are fishing the inland lakes and rivers, surf-fishing, or heading offshore, going turkey or deer hunting, THEY HAVE EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR YOUR OUTDOOR ADVENTURE!


𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀

121 W Highway 98, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 229-1100

Open 7 Days a Week - 6:00 am to 6:00 pm ET

Web Store: (850) -229-6100

support@bluewateroutriggers.com

www.bluewateroutriggers.com

Magnificent lighthouses have stood the test of time guiding ships to safe harbor throughout the world. Although many have been removed from service, they continue to evoke emotional responses for their beauty and for what they have come to represent. The Cape San Blas Lighthouse is one of them and we are so lucky to have such magnificent structure right here in Port St. Joe, Florida.


The Cape San Blas Lighthouse is open to the public for climbing Wednesday through Saturday, 11:00 pm EST to 5:00 pm EST. All times Eastern. Hours vary, please call 850-229-1151 or 850-229-8261 to confirm. The view from the top is simply unmatchable, but don’t forget to visit their museum too located in the Keeper’s Quarters.


Cape San Blas Lighthouse

George Core Park, Port St. Joe, FL

www.capesanblaslight.org

Wednesday through Saturday, 11:00 pm EST to 5:00 pm EST

All times Eastern. Hours vary, please call 850-229-1151 or 850-229-8261 to confirm.

Southeastern Consulting Engineers, Inc. (SCE) was founded in 2010. Their team of professionals provide engineering services to their clients all over the Florida panhandle and are capable of expanding throughout the entire southeast.


Their team has over 40 years of combined engineering experience with a wide array of design and permitting including FDEP potable water permitting, FDOH well design, FDEP sanitary sewer systems (including lift station design), FDOT septic systems, FDEP/NWFWMD environmental resource permits, FDEP/NWFWMD/ACOE wetlands/dredge and fill permitting, FDOT driveway & utility permitting with turn lane analysis, subdivision design, site planning, roadway design, boat ramp and dock design, sea wall design, construction inspection engineering with contract administration, FDEP beaches and coastal systems design and permitting, residential and commercial structural design, and much more.


Contact them for any of your engineering needs.


Southeastern Consulting Engineers, Inc.

120 N. Highway 71, Wewahitchka, FL

(850) 639-3860

Jack.Husband@SoutheasternCE.com

www.southeasternce.com

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀


