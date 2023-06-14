Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
Southeastern Consulting Engineers, Inc. (SCE) was founded in 2010. Their team of professionals provide engineering services to their clients all over the Florida panhandle and are capable of expanding throughout the entire southeast.
Their team has over 40 years of combined engineering experience with a wide array of design and permitting including FDEP potable water permitting, FDOH well design, FDEP sanitary sewer systems (including lift station design), FDOT septic systems, FDEP/NWFWMD environmental resource permits, FDEP/NWFWMD/ACOE wetlands/dredge and fill permitting, FDOT driveway & utility permitting with turn lane analysis, subdivision design, site planning, roadway design, boat ramp and dock design, sea wall design, construction inspection engineering with contract administration, FDEP beaches and coastal systems design and permitting, residential and commercial structural design, and much more.
Contact them for any of your engineering needs.
Southeastern Consulting Engineers, Inc.
120 N. Highway 71, Wewahitchka, FL
(850) 639-3860
Jack.Husband@SoutheasternCE.com
www.southeasternce.com
