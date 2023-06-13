Tuesday, June 13, 2023

The Franklin County Commission has agreed to allow Indian Creek Park in Eastpoint to be used as a donor site for Spartina grass for a two shoreline projects

Spartina is a plant frequently found in coastal salt marshes which form large, often dense colonies, and grow quickly.

The grass has a deep root system that makes it well suited to hold sediment in place.

The grass was first planted at Indian Creek Park after it was purchased by the county in 2009 to protect the shoreline there after an old seawall was removed.

The grass is growing thick and needs to be thinned out, so the Apalachicola Research Reserve got permission to harvest some of the grass so it can be potted and then replanted at two shoreline projects being undertaken by the local Conservation Corps.

The first is phase 1 of the Franklin-98 living shoreline project, which will place that grass just east of the Franklin County School.

The second project will begin this Fall along the dredge spoil island that is being created by the dredging of the Eastpoint Channel.

The two projects will require over 200 thousand plants.

Not all of the plants will come from Indian Creek.

Other donor sites include Cat Point at the Research Reserve Nature Center, as well as Bald Point and Little St. George Island.




