The Franklin County Commission has agreed to allow Indian Creek
Park in Eastpoint to be used as a donor site for Spartina grass for a two
shoreline projects.
Spartina is
a plant frequently found in coastal salt marshes which form large, often dense colonies, and grow quickly.
The
grass has a deep root system that makes it well suited to hold sediment in
place.
The
grass was first planted at Indian Creek Park after it was purchased by the
county in 2009 to protect the shoreline there after an old seawall was removed.
The
grass is growing thick and needs to be thinned out, so the Apalachicola Research
Reserve got permission to harvest some of the grass so it can be potted and
then replanted at two shoreline projects being undertaken by the local
Conservation Corps.
The first is phase 1 of the Franklin-98 living shoreline project, which
will place that grass just east of the Franklin County School.
The second project will begin this Fall along the dredge spoil
island that is being created by the dredging of the Eastpoint Channel.
The two projects will require over 200 thousand plants.
Not all of the plants will come from Indian Creek.
Other donor sites include Cat Point at the Research Reserve Nature
Center, as well as Bald Point and Little St. George Island.
