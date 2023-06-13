The City of Carrabelle held a groundbreaking last
week for a new “Military Memorial Flagpole Display” at Carrabelle’s Veterans
Park.
The new project will be located on the eastern side
of Veterans Park and will include a semicircle paver courtyard with six 30-foot
flagpoles placed on the outside of the semicircle for the military flags and
one 40-foot flagpole placed in the middle for the American flag.
Flags will include all six military services
including Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, and Space Force along
with the American flag.
There will also be up-lighting of the flagpoles, a
semicircular wall seating area, and new ornamental shrubs.
The work is being done by Duggar Excavating.
It is being funded by the Carrabelle Community
Redevelopment Agency and an allocation from the City’s “American Rescue Plan”
fund – approved by the City Commission.
The Carrabelle Community
Redevelopment Agency began planning this project
in May of 2021.
No comments:
Post a Comment