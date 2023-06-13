Tuesday, June 13, 2023

The City of Carrabelle held a groundbreaking last week for a new “Military Memorial Flagpole Display” at Carrabelle’s Veterans Park.

 

The new project will be located on the eastern side of Veterans Park and will include a semicircle paver courtyard with six 30-foot flagpoles placed on the outside of the semicircle for the military flags and one 40-foot flagpole placed in the middle for the American flag.

 

Flags will include all six military services including Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, and Space Force along with the American flag.

 

There will also be up-lighting of the flagpoles, a semicircular wall seating area, and new ornamental shrubs.

 

The work is being done by Duggar Excavating.

 

It is being funded by the Carrabelle Community Redevelopment Agency and an allocation from the City’s “American Rescue Plan” fund – approved by the City Commission.

 

The Carrabelle Community Redevelopment Agency began planning this project in May of 2021.



