FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Mona is a 1
yr old Lab mix and a very sweet girl. She is gentle and loving and at
only 35 lbs full grown, a nice size for many families. She came in with
two other look alikes who also need loving homes. Please come by the
shelter between 10-2 Mon-Sat to meet all of our pets waiting to be adopted!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call
Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society
at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at
www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
