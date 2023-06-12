Monday, June 12, 2023

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



Mona is a 1 yr old Lab mix and a very sweet girl.  She is gentle and loving and at only 35 lbs full grown, a nice size for many families.  She came in with two other look alikes who also need loving homes.  Please come by the shelter between 10-2 Mon-Sat to meet all of our pets waiting to be adopted!


We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.




