You can go freshwater fishing
without a license this weekend.
June 10th and 11th
are license-free freshwater fishing days in Florida.
License free fishing days are an
invitation for people to try out fishing in Florida in the hopes they’ll begin
doing it more regularly.
Even though you won’t need a
license for freshwater fishing this weekend all other bag limit, season and
size restrictions apply.
And be sure to take advantage of
the free freshwater fishing this weekend – your next chance won't happen until
next year.
