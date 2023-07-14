Audubon
Florida has officially petitioned the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation
Commission to list the Wilson’s Plover as a state-designated Threatened species
under Florida’s Imperiled Species Rule.
Audubon says if
additional protective action is not taken, the coastal bird species could
disappear from Florida’s shorelines forever.
Wilson’s Plovers are
shorebirds, dependent upon coastal habitat to find food and raise their
families.
They are about the
length of a human hand, weigh about two ounces, and primarily feed on fiddler
crabs.
Statewide data collected
by the Florida Shorebird Alliance estimated only 917 breeding adults remaining
in 2021, and they can be found nesting in Franklin County.
Their population decline
is driven by habitat loss and disturbance.
Coastal development and
sea level rise continue to dramatically reduce the extent of the beach and
marsh habitat this species requires to survive.
Disturbance by
recreational beachgoers flushes adults from their nests, where unsheltered eggs
can cook quickly in the intense Florida sun and chicks are vulnerable to
opportunistic predators like crows and gulls.
Designating the Wilson's
Plover as state-Threatened would confer additional protections on the birds,
their eggs, nests, and habitat.
Activities that
harm Wilson's Plovers or degrade their habitat would require an Incidental Take
Permit from the FWC, which in turn requires that the permit applicant minimize
and mitigate for any harm and harassment they cause.
No comments:
Post a Comment