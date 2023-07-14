The City of Apalachicola was awarded 2.4 million dollars from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to help prepare coastal and inland communities for the adverse impacts of flooding and storm surge.
The award is part of a total of 300 million dollars for 71 new resilience and adaptation projects statewide.
The funding for this year’s Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience Plan enables Florida communities to prepare both inland and coastal communities for the risks of storm surge, rainfall-induced flooding, and hurricanes.
Earlier this year, the state awarded over 275 million dollars for 75 resilience projects using previously appropriated funding through the Resilient Florida program.
Additionally, DEP awarded of over $28 million to develop or update comprehensive vulnerability assessments.
At the conclusion of these assessments, all 67 counties in Florida will have completed a vulnerability assessment.
