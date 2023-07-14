Friday, July 14, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy a long weekend in Gulf County!

Saturday, July 15 at City Commons on Reid Avenue Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, baked goods and much more.

Vendors may vary!

9 AM – 1 PM EST

The Currys Live at The Port Inn Hall

SATURDAY, JULY 29, 2023 AT 7 PM – 10 PM

The Port Inn Hall and Port Theatre proudly welcome local favorites The Currys!


This listening event will occur at The Port Inn Hall at 309 6th Street in Port St. Joe.


Tickets will be available online and locally at The Port Inn.


VIP and General Admission are available for $25 and $40 Plus Tax.


There will be a Cash bar on site for refreshments.

PURCHASE TICKETS

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

07/14 Friday - Live Music with Brandon Wheeler 7-10PM

07/15 Saturday - Dominic Milner is back at Taproot 7-10PM

07/16 Sunday - We are OPEN at Noon!

Friday – Open 5-10. Matt Law 7-10.

Singer, songwriter, luthier, playing the Blues for you.

https://www.facebook.com/mattlaw1963/


Saturday – Open 5-10. Corey Hall 7-10.

Corey was born and raised in Florida. Folk and Blues music was played around him from a very young age. It now resonates through him as an artist and a musician.

coreyhallmusic.com/


T & J’s Place Food Truck at the Pub Wed-Sat offering Sandwiches, Baskets, and Burgers

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083334159430


Coming up:

Tuesday July 18 – Singo

Wednesday July 19 – Evan Barber

Thursday July 20 -20 Neal Kelly

Friday July 21 – Cole Jackson

Saturday July 22 – Laura Lane


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge

﻿

Wednesday @7pm join us for the Weekly Dart Tournament

Thursday is our monthly Coed Pool Tournament @7pm

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC consultant - Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!

Email Len!

Chambers of FL Healthcare is here to help you help your team, we were even able to help Kelley save an extra 30% on healthcare for the team! What would you do with an extra 30% savings? Let us know when you schedule your call with a trusted advisor!

https://chambersofflhealthcare.com/

Click Here for more information.



﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
FacebookShare This Email
 
TwitterShare This Email
 
LinkedInShare This Email
Facebook
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 321B Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment