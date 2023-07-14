Get Out and Enjoy a long weekend in Gulf County!

Friday – Open 5-10. Matt Law 7-10.
Singer, songwriter, luthier, playing the Blues for you.
https://www.facebook.com/mattlaw1963/
Saturday – Open 5-10. Corey Hall 7-10.
Corey was born and raised in Florida. Folk and Blues music was played around him from a very young age. It now resonates through him as an artist and a musician.
coreyhallmusic.com/
T & J’s Place Food Truck at the Pub Wed-Sat offering Sandwiches, Baskets, and Burgers
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083334159430
Coming up:
Tuesday July 18 – Singo
Wednesday July 19 – Evan Barber
Thursday July 20 -20 Neal Kelly
Friday July 21 – Cole Jackson
Saturday July 22 – Laura Lane
