Successful watermelon season, improving plant heat resilience, and more UF/IFAS news

For the week beginning July 13, 2023
TIMELY NEWS | Monday is Artificial Intelligence Appreciation Day. Much of our work in this arena is featured on ifas.ufl.edu/artificial-intelligence, with more to come. Contact us for an expert on this topic >
Para el contenido en español de la edición de esta semana, por favor utilice este enlace.
Florida watermelon growers sold a bumper crop in 2023, still lead nation in production
From 2010 to 2021, Florida watermelon growers ranked No. 1 in the United States, with an average of 22,616 acres of the summertime fruit harvested per year, according to a new UF/IFAS Extension document. Contact >
New research looks to pollen for plant heat stress resilience
UF scientists want to improve plant resiliency to high temperatures, and new research is investigating pollen development in corn as part of a new, four-year project supported by a $650,000 USDA-NIFA grant. Contact >
Study: Land application of biosolids may increase soil phosphorus retention
Biosolids, a byproduct of treated domestic wastewater, may reduce the risk of phosphorus leaching from pastures. Maria Silveira, a researcher at the Range Cattle Research and Education Center in Hardee County, led the study. Contact >
Central Florida event helps farmers navigate regulations, access resources
Growing Together: Central Florida Partners for Agriculture Symposium, on July 27 at the UF/IFAS Mid-Florida Research and Education Center, is a free event and open to the public. Pre-registration is required. Contact >
NUEVO CONTENIDO EN ESPAÑOL PARA ESTA SEMANA
Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.
Our blogs share knowledge: Honey Bees of the World
There are at least nine "true" honey bee species in the world, says Mack Lessig of UF/IFAS Extension Manatee County. Learn more about them in this blog. Contact >
Video stories: Breeding Florida potatoes
Florida grows more than 20,000 acres of potatoes, mostly in the northeastern area. UF scientists are launching a potato breeding program to develop options that can thrive in Florida conditions. Look for some "Gator Taters" in a few years. Contact >
