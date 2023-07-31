Butts & Clucks on Food Network Tonight!

The day has arrived! Don't miss Apalachicola Bay Chamber's Butts & Clucks Cookoff on the Bay on the Food Network! Tonight at 10PM EST on the hit show BBQ USA!
Get Ready for BUTTS & CLUCKS Cook-Off on the Bay
as Michael Symon stops in Apalachicola, Florida!
Watch as culinary maestro Michael Symon immerses himself in a sizzling spectacle at the 12th Annual Butts & Clucks Cook-Off on the Bay, located in the picturesque setting of Apalachicola, Florida. Witness as close to 50 elite teams from across the Southeast battle it out over smoky grills and searing hot coals for the ultimate BBQ crown, jousting in categories including chicken, ribs, pork butt, and brisket. They're all competing for a whopping $12,000 prize pool! But the sparks really fly when the Mystery Box unveils its delicious challenge to our pitmasters. The result? A feast of tantalizing flavors, simmering rivalries, and a spectacle of BBQ mastery you don't want to miss.
