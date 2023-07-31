The recreational gray triggerfish season will open in most Gulf state and federal waters beginning August the 1st.
The triggerfish fishery will remain open until January the 1st.
The minimum size limit for Gray Triggerfish is 15" fork length and the daily bag limit is 1 fish per per-son.
If you plan to fish for gray triggerfish in Gulf state or federal waters, you must sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler which has to be renewed every year.
You can do that on-line at www.GoOutdoorsFlorida.com
You can learn more about gray triggerfish at MyFWC.com/Marine.
