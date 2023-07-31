The recreational season for greater amberjack in Gulf state waters will open August 1st and remain open through August 25th.
The Minimum Size Limit for Greater Amberjack is 34” Fork Length and the Daily Bag Limit is 1 fish per person.
The Gulf greater amberjack stock is overfished and experiencing overfishing and is currently under a new rebuilding plan.
The new rebuilding plan included a large reduction in harvest, resulting in the short season.
If you plan to fish for greater amberjack from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up for the State Reef Fish Angler Designation.
