St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Pinky! I am a 1-year-old dilute tortoiseshell. I am
very loving but prefer alone time. I get along with all of the cats in the cat
room but keep to myself most of the time. My favorite thing to do is lounge
around in a cat bed. I would do great in a quieter home. I love treats and
hanging out in our catio! Come by the shelter to meet me and all my friends
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
