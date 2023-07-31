St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Monday, July 31, 2023

Hi, I'm Pinky! I am a 1-year-old dilute tortoiseshell. I am very loving but prefer alone time. I get along with all of the cats in the cat room but keep to myself most of the time. My favorite thing to do is lounge around in a cat bed. I would do great in a quieter home. I love treats and hanging out in our catio! Come by the shelter to meet me and all my friends 

 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org



