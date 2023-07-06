Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce July 2023 E-Newsletter

Tuesday
August 1st
and
Wednesday
August 3oth
8-10 pm
Visitors can enjoy the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound & Carrabelle Beach under the glow of the rising full moon!
Surrounding the lighthouse is Crooked River Lighthouse Park, a publicly owned historic and natural resource conservation site with outdoor recreation area. It is open daily from dawn to dusk. $8.00 for adults (age 13+), $3.00 for youth (6-12 yrs), and free for children ( 5 & under). All climbers must be 44 inches tall.
The Lighthouse Tower, built on its current site in 1895 and restored in 2007, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This iron skeleton structure is topped with a circular parapet which provides great viewing for those adventurous enough to climb its 128 inside steps which are open to the public. The historic 103-foot lighthouse is the tallest on the Forgotten Coast.
The highlight of the Keeper's House Museum is the lighthouse's original Fourth Order Fresnel (pronounced fra-NEL) lens fabricated in 1894 in Paris, France. This unique lens is a rare, bi-valve open face design featuring a 90 degree group flash and is made of brass and glass prism rings. Other exhibits include a historical setting of the early 1900’s, examples of lighthouse beacons through the years, and the methods of constructing a skeletal tower lighthouse. Everyday life objects are seen in the Keeper’s room, including the Lighthouse's original clock, a barometer, an antique glass fire grenade, pages from the Lighthouse Keeper’s watch book, currency, and much more!
