Thursday, July 6, 2023

Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce July 2023 E-Newsletter

Greetings from the Carrabelle Chamber!
Activities around town....
Mark your calendars!
CARRABELLE AND EASTPOINT
PUBLIC LIBRARY ACTIVITIES!


the Moogician !?
yes!

July 17
11 am Eastpoint Branch
2 pm Carrabelle Branch
They're at it again!
More fishing for you to join in!

Take a look:
Register on C-Quarters Website.
Lines in at 6am.
Weigh-in from 4–6pm; must be in weigh-in line by 6pm!
Enter and join the fun!!
Boiled Peanuts, Live Music, and Adult Beverages
A Train Stop Food Truck
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum
Special Exhibit:

The Atomic Bomb
and the End of WWII
 
Tuesday July 18 until Saturday August 26


﻿This special exhibit commemorates the anniversary of the two bombings that brought WWII to a close. It will explore what made these bombs so destructive, and how they were kept secret. In will display artifacts relevant to the surrenders and wars end like Soviet Army equipment, Nuremberg trials related documents, occupation souvenirs from Japan, photos of post-war Germany, and more. Visitors can use a Geiger counter to measure the radioactivity of samples of uraninite and trinitite, and see vintage film of the aftermath of the bombs in Japan.  
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is located in Carrabelle, directly across from Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1873 Hwy 98 West. For more information, contact the museum at (850) 697-8575 or museum@campgordonjohnston.com. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.

Tuesday
August 1st 

and

Wednesday
August 3oth

8-10 pm

Visitors can enjoy the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound & Carrabelle Beach under the glow of the rising full moon!

Surrounding the lighthouse is Crooked River Lighthouse Park, a publicly owned historic and natural resource conservation site with outdoor recreation area. It is open daily from dawn to dusk. $8.00 for adults (age 13+), $3.00 for youth (6-12 yrs), and free for children ( 5 & under). All climbers must be 44 inches tall.

in case you didn't know.....
The Lighthouse Tower, built on its current site in 1895 and restored in 2007, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This iron skeleton structure is topped with a circular parapet which provides great viewing for those adventurous enough to climb its 128 inside steps which are open to the public. The historic 103-foot lighthouse is the tallest on the Forgotten Coast. 

The highlight of the Keeper's House Museum is the lighthouse's original Fourth Order Fresnel (pronounced fra-NEL) lens fabricated in 1894 in Paris, France. This unique lens is a rare, bi-valve open face design featuring a 90 degree group flash and is made of brass and glass prism rings. Other exhibits include a historical setting of the early 1900’s, examples of lighthouse beacons through the years, and the methods of constructing a skeletal tower lighthouse. Everyday life objects are seen in the Keeper’s room, including the Lighthouse's original clock, a barometer, an antique glass fire grenade, pages from the Lighthouse Keeper’s watch book, currency, and much more!
There is still time to see this special exhibit at Camp Gordon Johnson

CROOKED RIVER LIGHTHOUSE
FARMER'S MARKET!!
ALWAYS SOMETHING GOOD!
JULY 15TH AND 22ND

Carrabelle T-shirts still available! Stop by with cash, check, or credit! $20

﻿We are shifting membership renewal date from January 1 through May 31. I will resend emails to those I have not received yet.


Thank you for working with us on this !


Thank you for renewing your memberships for the new dates:
Acentria
Capital Area Community Action
Fisher and Friedman PA
Friends of Franklin County Public Library
Richard Watson, Franklin County Tax Collector
Seymour Realty of SGI
Mel Kelly, Individual Sponsor
Realtor Association of Franklin and Gulf Counties
Apalachicola By & River Keeper, Inc.
Carrabelle History Museum

Thanks for all your support through the years!
Our 2023 Membership Applications are available on our website,
or you may also stop by or give me a call 850-697-2585
We're all in this together!


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment