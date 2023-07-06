This is the time of year that Gulf sturgeon
start their annual migration back into the Suwannee River, as well as most other rivers in
northwest Florida, including the Apalachicola, Choctawhatchee, Yellow, and
Escambia, and state officials are warning people to slow down and be
aware these fish are jumping.
Sturgeons have a history of injuring boaters - the large,
prehistoric-looking fish have hard plates along their backs and can grow up to
8 feet long and up to 200 pounds.
On average, though, they weigh about 40 pounds.
They can leap more than 7 feet out of the water.
Biologists estimate the
annual population at 10,000-14,000 fish.
During 2017, there were three reported
sturgeon strikes, resulting in minor injuries to those involved.
To stay safe around jumping
sturgeons and to avoid collisions, go slow, keep off the bow of the boat and
pay attention to your surroundings and always wear your life jacket.
If you're knocked out of
the boat, hurt, and unconscious, a life jacket will help keep you afloat.
No comments:
Post a Comment