With hurricane season now started, The Franklin
County Emergency Management Office is urging Franklin County residents to get
their re-entry tags.
The tags are designed to be a proof of residency
of Franklin County for use after a major storm or other event that requires an
evacuation.
The tags will allow authorities to quickly
recognize you as a county resident and even tell them in which city you live so
you can get back into the county more quickly after an evacuation.
The Emergency Management office has been
providing the re-entry tags since 2010.
You can pick up a re-entry tag at the Emergency
Management office at the Apalachicola Airport.
You simply need to bring a photo ID like a
driver’s license and proof of residence like a utility bill.
You can also fill out the form on-line at
franklinemergencymanagement.com and then you have the option of having the tags
mailed to you if you specifically request it or of going to the emergency
management office to pick up your tag.
The Emergency Management Office is open Monday
through Friday from 8:30 till 4:30.
https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/services/re-entry-tags/
