The Florida Wild Mammal Association in Wakulla County is looking
for help transporting some of its animals to facilities in other states.
The
Florida Wild Mammal Association is a non-profit group that treats injured wild
animals from our area.
Most
of the animals are treated and re-released into the wild, but some are so badly
injured that they cannot be released.
Currently
the group has found permanent homes for one non-releasable merlin, two crows,
and two barred owls, but they need help getting the birds to their new homes
The
female merlin needs to go to the Raptor Education Foundation near Denver, Colorado.
The
fish crow and an American crow need to be taken to Caskill Turtle Rescue in New
York
And
their barred owls need a ride to Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo, Wisconsin.
In
the near future, they will also have two barred owls to go to Salt Lake City, one
or two barred owls for New Hampshire and one screech owl that will go to
Houston
The Florida
Wild Mammal Association may be able to offer fuel reimbursement or rental cars
if necessary.
If
you think you can help, contact the Florida Wild mammal Association at 850-363-2351 or Direct message or email
kp4ty@virginia.edu for more information.
No comments:
Post a Comment