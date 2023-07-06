Thursday, July 6, 2023

The Florida Wild Mammal Association in Wakulla County is looking for help transporting some of its animals to facilities in other states.

 

The Florida Wild Mammal Association is a non-profit group that treats injured wild animals from our area.

 

Most of the animals are treated and re-released into the wild, but some are so badly injured that they cannot be released.

 

Currently the group has found permanent homes for one non-releasable merlin, two crows, and two barred owls, but they need help getting the birds to their new homes

 

The female merlin needs to go to the Raptor Education Foundation near Denver, Colorado.

 

The fish crow and an American crow need to be taken to Caskill Turtle Rescue in New York

 

And their barred owls need a ride to Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo, Wisconsin.

 

In the near future, they will also have two barred owls to go to Salt Lake City, one or two barred owls for New Hampshire and one screech owl that will go to Houston

 

The Florida Wild Mammal Association may be able to offer fuel reimbursement or rental cars if necessary.

 

If you think you can help, contact the Florida Wild mammal Association at 850-363-2351 or Direct message or email kp4ty@virginia.edu for more information.



