Want to save some money on your next outdoor adventure?

The Florida Freedom summer sales tax holiday which began on Memorial Day continues through the month of July and ends after the Labor Day weekend.
The Florida Legislature passed the sales tax break last year to boost the outdoors economy as well as entertainment venues.
During the tax-free summer, you can make outdoor recreation purchases such as supplies for camping, fishing, and general outdoor activities including kayaks and canoes without paying the state sales tax.
That includes children’s toys and children’s athletic equipment.
You can also save money on event tickets for things like sports, ballets and live music, cultural events, such as festivals or county fairs and entry to state parks and museums.
You can even save on memberships for gyms and fitness centers.
go to www.floridarevenue.com
https://floridarevenue.com/FreedomSummer/Pages/default.aspx
