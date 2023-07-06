Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: SUBDIVSION
Location Id: 437263
Location Name: SUBDIVSION
County: Gulf
Application Number: 437263-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: SUBDIVSION
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Collection/Transmission System
Project Name: MAGNOLIA GARDENS PHASE IV
Location Id: 341409
Location Name: MAGNOLIA GARDENS
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 341409-004
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: 605 RIVERVIEW DR [DOCK]
Location Id: 437253
Location Name: 605 RIVERVIEW DR [DOCK]
County: Franklin
Application Number: 437253-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 605 RIVERVIEW DR [DOCK]
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: DUKE ENERGY HAVERY MILL RD
Location Id: 437225
Location Name: HARVEY MILL RD
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 437225-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: HARVEY MILL RD
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: DUKE ENERGY BOSTIC PELT RD
Location Id: 437242
Location Name: DUKE ENERGY BOSTIC PELT RD
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 437242-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: DUKE ENERGY BOSTIC PELT RD
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
