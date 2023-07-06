Thursday, July 6, 2023

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


The mission of Nutrition Connection Balance is to provide wellness through individualized therapies, optimal nutrition and education that can change the genetics and health of yourself and future generations.

NCB offers many elevated testing clinics and therapies for people of all ages. These therapies include nutrition, anti-aging, hormone, and disease prevention, as well as covering a wide variety of other disorders, conditions, and symptoms.


Individuals will obtain the tools, testing, supplementation and health information to be in control of their present and future longevity to achieve the highest quality of life.


At NCB, they truly believe in empowering their patients through education to take action for their own health and prevention. They offer lectures, seminars, webinars, workshops, in-services, and business solutions.


Be inspired to keep your body, mind, and soul youthful, happy and healthy! Contact Nutrition Connection Balance today


Nutrition Connection Balance

303 Garrison Ave., Port St Joe, FL

Office: (850) 227-7931

BUSINESS HOURS:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday - 9:00 am – 5:00 pm EST

Closed: Wednesday, Saturday & Sunday

Port Realty Group has been providing expert real estate service on Florida's Forgotten Coast for three decades. Broker Billy Joe Smiley has been involved with brokerage, residential construction, land development and land planning, 1031 exchanges, rentals, and has worked extensively in real estate investment.


With years of experience helping buyers and sellers just like yourself, Port Realty Group knows how to locate the finest properties and negotiate the best deals. It's their job to know about the latest market conditions, government regulations, and upcoming developments — so that you don't have to!


Don’t delay! Start your property search in Paradise today!


Port Realty Group

101 Reid Ave Suite 108, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 227-7979

bj@portrealtygroup.com

portrealtygroup.com

﻿

Since 1999, Precision Stoneworks has proudly served residential builders, commercial contractors, remodelers and DIY clients throughout Atlanta and the North Georgia region and NOW Port St Joe.


They are a full service company equipped with a knowledgeable and skilled team who will work with you through each step in the process, down to the final installation. From custom design, stone selection, fabrication down to installation, their artisans and craftsmen collectively have over 150 years of experience in the stone & quartz counter top business. They offer affordable & competitive prices on Granite, Marble, Quartzite, Quartz, and Soapstone Precision Stoneworks’ mission is simple: they are committed to exceptional quality, competitive prices, and, above all, customer satisfaction.


For more information about their products and services, give them a call today!


Precision Stoneworks

301 Reid Avenue


valerie@precisionstoneworks.com

http://www.precisionstoneworks.com﻿

