The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is hosting a series of public workshops around the state to hear directly from Florida residents about barriers to accessing broadband Internet service in their communities.
One of the workshops will be held in Port St. Joe.
The public workshops follow more than $226 million already awarded to expand broadband Internet in 53 counties, connecting more than 250,000 homes and businesses.
Additional broadband Internet grant funding opportunities will become available this year, and these workshops will assist in informing local needs for a more connected economy to give Floridians access to vital telehealth, economic, educational, and workforce development opportunities.
The closest workshop to us will be on Friday, July 7th from 2:30 till 4 at the Gulf Coast State College Gulf/Franklin Campus in Port St. Joe.
