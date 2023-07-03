Big Bend Hospice announces new First Commerce Center for Compassionate Care.

A $1 million gift from First Commerce Credit Union kickstarted Big
Bend Hospice’s fundraising campaign for a new state-of-the-art center for
compassionate hospice care, currently under construction on the third floor of
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.
The
new space will be named the First Commerce Center for Compassionate Care.
Once
the Center is complete later this year, an entire team of doctors, nurses,
social workers, bereavement, music therapists, and trained volunteers will
provide hospice care to patients and families who otherwise would be unable to
receive it due to their condition.
The
First Commerce Center for Compassionate Care will offer hospice care and
services for patients and families in the most advanced stages of illness who
are too fragile to be cared for away from a hospital setting.
The
First Commerce Center for Compassionate Care will have eight modern patient
rooms, one of which can be easily converted to accommodate pediatric patients,
and two that will have the ability to isolate patients with airborne diseases
to avoid the risk of exposure.
