Monday, July 3, 2023

Big Bend Hospice announces new First Commerce Center for Compassionate Care.

A $1 million gift from First Commerce Credit Union kickstarted Big Bend Hospice’s fundraising campaign for a new state-of-the-art center for compassionate hospice care, currently under construction on the third floor of Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

 

The new space will be named the First Commerce Center for Compassionate Care.

 

Once the Center is complete later this year, an entire team of doctors, nurses, social workers, bereavement, music therapists, and trained volunteers will provide hospice care to patients and families who otherwise would be unable to receive it due to their condition.

 

The First Commerce Center for Compassionate Care will offer hospice care and services for patients and families in the most advanced stages of illness who are too fragile to be cared for away from a hospital setting.

 

The First Commerce Center for Compassionate Care will have eight modern patient rooms, one of which can be easily converted to accommodate pediatric patients, and two that will have the ability to isolate patients with airborne diseases to avoid the risk of exposure. 



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment