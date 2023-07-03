Florida’s new concealed carry law went into effect on Saturday.
The Public Safety law removes the requirement for a concealed weapons license and its mandatory background check and firearms training course.
The law basically says if you are legally permitted to own a firearm, you can carry it concealed in Florida.
The new law does not allow people to openly carry and display their weapons.
You still must be a resident 21 or older to buy a weapon, unless you are a law enforcement or corrections officer or are in military service.
As of May 31, there were 2.6 million concealed weapon/firearm licenses issued by the state.
The Public Safety law removes the requirement for a concealed weapons license and its mandatory background check and firearms training course.
The law basically says if you are legally permitted to own a firearm, you can carry it concealed in Florida.
The new law does not allow people to openly carry and display their weapons.
You still must be a resident 21 or older to buy a weapon, unless you are a law enforcement or corrections officer or are in military service.
As of May 31, there were 2.6 million concealed weapon/firearm licenses issued by the state.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment