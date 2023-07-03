FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Titan is an 18 month old bully mix who was found as a very
thin stray. He is sweet and gentle and he is so happy to be here with us. We
can always tell when the shelter is the best place a dog has ever lived. His
expressive eyes and squishy face are charming and we want to see this sweet boy
adopted into a loving home with people who will spoil him!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call
Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society
at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at
www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
