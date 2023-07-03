Celebrate Independence Day on The Forgotten Coast

Come celebrate the 4th of July in Mexico Beach with our Best Blast on the Beach.
A fun-filled day with events for the entire family.
Start the day off by participating in our annual Sandy Shoes 5K Fun Run. Then enjoy the down time till our Best Blast on the Beach Firework Show. This show can be seen throughout the entire city and it will be one show you will not want to miss. Launching at 8:30pm our Best Blast on the Beach firework show will be a must see for you and the entire family.
For those who will be enjoying the show on the beach, please be mindful of our “Leave No Trace” ordinance that states all personal belonging must be taken off the beach when you leave for the day. We appreciate everyone doing their part in keep our sandy shores pristine and enjoyable.
No comments:
Post a Comment