Celebrate Independence Day on The Forgotten Coast

North Port St. Joe Independence Day Block Party

The community of North Port St. Joe will be hosting a block party starting at 8 p.m. EDT on Monday, July 3, and running through 2 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 4.

﻿

All are invited to attend and enjoy food vendors, live music and activities for families. The block party will take place along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, which will be blocked off and open to foot traffic only.!

City of Port St. Joe Fireworks Display

The Gulf County TDC and The City of Port St Joe will be putting on a spectacular firework celebration at 10:00 p.m. EDT on July 4. The show will be visible from the Port St. Joe downtown area and the George Core Park area.

The City of Wewahitchka Fireworks Display

The Gulf County TDC and The City of Wewahitchka will be putting on a spectacular firework celebration at Lake Alice Park on July 4. The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at dark.

Come celebrate the 4th of July in Mexico Beach with our Best Blast on the Beach.

﻿A fun-filled day with events for the entire family.


Start the day off by participating in our annual Sandy Shoes 5K Fun Run. Then enjoy the down time till our Best Blast on the Beach Firework Show. This show can be seen throughout the entire city and it will be one show you will not want to miss. Launching at 8:30pm our Best Blast on the Beach firework show will be a must see for you and the entire family.


For those who will be enjoying the show on the beach, please be mindful of our “Leave No Trace” ordinance that states all personal belonging must be taken off the beach when you leave for the day. We appreciate everyone doing their part in keep our sandy shores pristine and enjoyable.

7:00 pm Family Fun and entertainment!

Free bounce Houses.

Free axe throwing!

Food Trucks on site!

Live entertainment.

Bring lawn chair, blankets etc to watch fireworks over the Bay at 10pm.

Event is located at our property on 102 Third St Port ST Joe FL

