Franklin County Commissioners will hold only one meeting this month.
The commission generally meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month to deal with county business.
This week’s meeting was scheduled to be held on Wednesday because of the 4th of July Holiday, but has now been canceled.
A notice from the commission said the cancelation is due to circumstances beyond the county’s control and said the meeting will not be rescheduled.
Items from this week’s agenda will simply be added to the next regular meeting agenda scheduled for Tuesday, July 18th.
The commission generally meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month to deal with county business.
This week’s meeting was scheduled to be held on Wednesday because of the 4th of July Holiday, but has now been canceled.
A notice from the commission said the cancelation is due to circumstances beyond the county’s control and said the meeting will not be rescheduled.
Items from this week’s agenda will simply be added to the next regular meeting agenda scheduled for Tuesday, July 18th.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment