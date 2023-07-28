Friday, July 28, 2023

Coral bleaching, monarch butterflies, and more UF/IFAS news

 

For the week beginning July 24, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
TIMELY NEWS | The record-breaking temperatures are also affecting the waters surrounding Florida. Looking for an expert voice? Contact us.

Coral bleaching and the 2023 marine heat wave

Shelly Krueger, UF/IFAS Extension Monroe County's Florida Sea Grant agent, compares what corals are facing to human diets: What if you are accustomed to eating 2,000 calories per day, but that's suddenly cut to 300? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

Para el contenido en español de la edición de esta semana, por favor utilice este enlace.

Aphids make tropical milkweed less inviting to monarch butterflies, study finds

The researchers will next investigate pest management options that suppress aphids without harming monarch butterflies. For home gardeners, a simple but effective control method is recommended: insecticidal soap. Contact > 

Urban Florida residents want to protect tree canopy – even if it limits development

Researchers were surprised to find that about half the urban residents surveyed support ordinances that protect trees on private property, which is often seen as a controversial issue between tree conservation and property owner rights. Contact > 

UF/IFAS professor honored as 2023 Fellow of the Entomological Society of America

Lukasz Stelinski, a professor of entomology and nematology at the University of Florida/IFAS Citrus Research and Education Center, is well known to Florida’s citrus growers. Contact > 

UF/IFAS will have sessions and educational booth at Florida Citrus Expo

Attending the Florida Citrus Expo, Aug. 16-17, is free to growers, grove owners and decision-makers, but registration is required. Contact > 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NUEVO CONTENIDO EN ESPAÑOL PARA ESTA SEMANA

Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.

La Ley para Estadounidenses con Discapacidades es parte fundamental de UF/IFAS

A través de un proyecto llamado Florida AgrAbility, Serap Gorucu intenta garantizar que todas las personas, incluso aquellas con habilidades limitadas, puedan operar la tecnología y la maquinaria en la finca donde laboran. Contacto >

In English: ADA is part of the DNA of UF/IFASContact > 

Los huracanes: Elabore un plan para asistir a sus queridos adultos mayores

Es importante considerar que aunque usted aborde la situación con las mejores intenciones, a muchas personas mayores no les gusta que les digan qué hacer, explicó Pamela Bradford, agente de Extensión de UF/IFAS. Contacto >

In English: Before hurricanes arrive, plan to take care of your elderly loved onesContact > 

 

 

 

 

 

BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.

 

 

 

 

Our blogs share knowledge: Don’t Go Chasin’ Waterfalls – Please, stick to smart irrigation!

Heather Kalaman, UF/IFAS Extension Orange County residential horticulture agent, offers tips to become a water wise Floridian. Contact >

Video stories: Food safety while scalloping

Scallops will spoil if left in the sun or in a bucket of standing water. To help prevent foodborne illnesses, place scallops on ice in a well-draining cooler or hang them in a mesh bag fully submerged in the water off of your boat. Contact >

Visual learning: As the sun sets... Give sea turtles a safe path infographic

Three species of sea turtles nest on Florida beaches, and they are all endangered or threatened. Nesting season -- now -- is a critical time for their success. Download > See more infographics > Contact >

¡Nuevo! En español: Mientras el sol se pone... Provea a las tortugas marinas de un recorrido seguro infographicUse este enlace para acceder al contenido > Contacto >

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

