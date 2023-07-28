DOH-FRANKLIN/GULF URGES PUBLIC TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS DURING EXTREME HEAT CONDITIONS

Apalachicola and Port St. Joe, Fla. – With temperatures soaring and heat indexes reaching dangerous levels, it is important to prioritize the well-being of individuals and communities. DOH-Franklin/Gulf recognizes the importance of raising awareness and promoting measures to ensure the safety of residents during extreme weather conditions.
During heat advisories, DOH-Franklin/Gulf recommends the
following safety measures to minimize the risk of heat-related illnesses and
emergencies:
Stay hydrated. Drink
plenty of water and avoid excessive consumption of caffeine or alcohol, as they
can lead to dehydration.
Stay cool. Avoid direct
sunlight and long exposure to the sun. Spend time in air-conditioned
environments. If you do not have access to air conditioning, consider visiting
public buildings or public spaces with shade. Wear lightweight,
loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing to help your body regulate its
temperature. Protect your head and face with a wide-brimmed hat and use
sunscreen to prevent sunburn. Minimize outdoor activities during the hottest
parts of the day. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in shaded areas
and avoid strenuous physical exertion.
Check on vulnerable individuals. Keep an eye on elderly neighbors, young children, and individuals with
pre-existing health conditions, as they are more susceptible to heat-related
illnesses. Ensure they have access to a cool environment and sufficient
hydration.
Never leave children, vulnerable individuals, or
pets unattended in vehicle. Temperatures inside a parked
car can rise rapidly, even with the windows slightly open, and can be
life-threatening. DOH-Franklin/Gulf urges everyone to remain vigilant and look
out for one another during heat advisories. By following these safety measures,
we can collectively reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses and emergencies.
Stay informed about heat advisories by following the National
Weather Service or your local news. For further information about heat related
health issues, please visit https://franklin.
