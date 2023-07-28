The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking
for people to take part in a Scallop Rodeo on August 5th at St. Joe Bay.
Scallop season is nearly here, and the state needs help
restoring scallop populations at St. Joseph Bay.
To support population restoration efforts, volunteers are needed
to collect live bay scallops.
Registered volunteers will be tasked with collecting up to 200
bay scallops and delivering them alive to biologists who will place them in
predator exclusion cages to keep them safe throughout the year as they restore
and rebuild the scallop population.
The scallop rodeo will be held on August 5th from 10am – 4
pm starting
from Frank Pate Park.
You can register for and find more information on this year’s
Scallop Rodeo at myfwc.com.
https://myfwc.com/research/saltwater/mollusc/bay-scallops/rodeos/?fbclid=IwAR0E8Hn56C4PRQOM1E9gW7YvXpE7kf36QOkU5ZwlwauD11O9UkNvpTSzn_w
