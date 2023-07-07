Forecasters at Colorado State University are now calling for a more active Atlantic hurricane season.
On June 1st, forecasters called for named 15 storms, including seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
They have now upped their forecast to 18 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes.
We have already seen three named storms this year.
Forecasters increased their forecast because of the extremely warm water temperatures in the tropical and subtropical Atlantic which they believe will lead to more tropical storms and hurricanes.
Despite the forecast increase, much of the month of July looks quiet in the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico and the open waters of the Atlantic.
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting no major development through mid-month.
Colorado St. forecasters did stress the forecast update has a higher-than-normal uncertainty based on how strong El Nino will become and how warm water temperatures will be for the peak of hurricane season which ends on November 30th.
