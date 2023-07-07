Get Out and Enjoy a long weekend in Gulf County!

Friday – Open 5-10. Joseph Brooks 7-10.
Singer/Songwriter
www.facebook.com/josephbrooksmusic
Saturday – Open 5-10. Corey Hall 7-10.
Corey was born and raised in Florida. Folk and Blues music was played around him from a very young age. It now resonates through him as an artist and a musician.
coreyhallmusic.com/
Rudy G’s Food Truck at the Pub Wed-Sat offering home cooked Mexican food with a twist! Tacos, fiesta bowls , chimichangas ,chips and queso, plus burgers and fries!
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070427607158
Coming up:
Tuesday July 11 – Singo
Wednesday July 12 – Hunter Wall
Thursday July 13 – Janelle Frost
Friday July 14 – Matt Law
Saturday July 8 – Josh Roney
No comments:
Post a Comment