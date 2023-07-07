Friday, July 7, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy a long weekend in Gulf County!

How is your internet?


Let's talk about it with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) TODAY at 2:30!

TODAY - First Friday Sip & Shop from 5-7pm ET. Join us on Reid Avenue for adult beverages and light hors d'oeuvres while finding great deals and good times on Reid Avenue at participating businesses!


We look forward to seeing you on Reid Avenue!


Join us for our monthly chamber meeting on July 10. We discuss issues that affect our business community. 


﻿Grab a coffee or a cup of tea and be a part of the conversation!

Saturday, July 15 at City Commons on Reid Avenue Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, baked goods and much more.

Vendors may vary!

9 AM – 1 PM EST

The Currys Live at The Port Inn Hall

SATURDAY, JULY 29, 2023 AT 7 PM – 10 PM

The Port Inn Hall and Port Theatre proudly welcome local favorites The Currys!


This listening event will occur at The Port Inn Hall at 309 6th Street in Port St. Joe.


Tickets will be available online and locally at The Port Inn.


VIP and General Admission are available for $25 and $40 Plus Tax.


There will be a Cash bar on site for refreshments.

PURCHASE TICKETS

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

07/07 Friday - Live Music with Cornbread and Coconuts 7-10PM

07/08 Saturday - Riley Anderson is back at Taproot 7-10PM

07/09 Sunday - We are OPEN at Noon!


Friday – Open 5-10. Joseph Brooks 7-10.

Singer/Songwriter

www.facebook.com/josephbrooksmusic


Saturday – Open 5-10. Corey Hall 7-10.

Corey was born and raised in Florida. Folk and Blues music was played around him from a very young age. It now resonates through him as an artist and a musician.

coreyhallmusic.com/


Rudy G’s Food Truck at the Pub Wed-Sat offering home cooked Mexican food with a twist! Tacos, fiesta bowls , chimichangas ,chips and queso, plus burgers and fries!

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070427607158


Coming up:

Tuesday July 11 – Singo

Wednesday July 12 – Hunter Wall

Thursday July 13 – Janelle Frost

Friday July 14 – Matt Law

Saturday July 8 – Josh Roney


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge

﻿

Wednesday @7pm join us for the Weekly Dart Tournament

Thursday is our monthly Coed Pool Tournament @7pm

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC consultant - Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!

Email Len!

Chambers of FL Healthcare is here to help you help your team, we were even able to help Kelley save an extra 30% on healthcare for the team! What would you do with an extra 30% savings? Let us know when you schedule your call with a trusted advisor!

https://chambersofflhealthcare.com/

Click Here for more information.



