Franklin County jiu jitsu students once again did Franklin County proud last weekend at the 2023 NAGA Nationals in Foley, Alabama.
11 competitors from Bayside Jiu Jitsu in Eastpoint traveled to the competition.
The team took 11 gold medals, 11 silver medals and 3 bronze medals, with many of the students winning double golds.
The adults did pretty well, too.
Josh Norman won two silver medals and River Banks won a silver and two championship belts.
Bayside Jiu Jitsu is just over a year old; the program is growing quickly and is open to anyone who would like to give it a try – they have classes for children as young as 4.
You can find Bayside Jiu jitsu at 312 Highway 98 in Eastpoint or check out their website at www.Baysidewarrior.com
