Culinary Getaway launches this month - the E-Newsletter from the Franklin County Tourist Development Council

Pack Your Appetite for a Culinary Getaway This Fall
You can pack your bags and your appetite and come to the coast this fall if you're the winner of the 2023 Culinary Getaway hosted by the Franklin County TDC. The getaway, which begins July 25. The getaway will feature a weekend stay in Apalachicola, meals and amenities throughout the county. Sign up to enter by clicking here.
Apalachicola Featured on Food Network
If you're a fan of barbeque and the Food Network, you won't want to miss the upcoming episode "Smokin' in the Sunshine State" on Monday July 31 10pm EST. The episode, filmed in Apalachicola during the 12th annual Butts and Clucks BBQ compeition in January, features Food Network personality Michael Symon as he dives into the BBQ extravaganza and covers nearly 50 teams from the Southeast as they vie for the ultimate BBQ glory. The episode airs on the Food Network channel on Monday, July 31, Tuesday, Aug 1 and again on Monday August 7. Click here for schedule details.
Area Waterways Are a Favorite for Paddle Enthusiasts
The Apalachicola River and associated tributaries has long been a favorite destination for paddling enthusiasts. Kayaks and canoes are ideal ways to experience the Apalachicola’s 107 miles from the Jim Woodruff Dam to its mouth under the John Gorrie Bridge in Apalachicola. The scenery is beautiful and the river, sloughs, coves, and bluffs are perfect for quiet exploration. Kayaks and canoes are ideal ways to experience the river and the area’s natural habitat, and many of the best places are accessible only by paddling. Below are a couple of good resources to begin learning about local paddling trails.
Apalachicola River Paddling Trail System The Apalachicola River Paddling Trail System is actually broken into 11 separate smaller trail sections. Paddlers at all levels of ability will enjoy these 11 canoeing and kayaking trails - nearly 100 miles through the swamps of the Apalachicola River. Distances range from short, easy trips to multi-day river trips flowing into open bays of the Gulf of Mexico. Click here to learn more. The Florida Circumnavigational Saltwater Paddling Trail (The CT) The premiere Mac-daddy thru-paddling trail in Florida is the 1515 mile Florida Circumnavigational Saltwater Paddling Trail, or the "CT" for short. There are 26 segments of the CT. Franklin County's portion of the CT is located in sections 4 and 5, the Forgotten Coast and Crooked River. Click here to learn more. The Florida Paddling Trails Association Identifies several paddling trails within Franklin County. The Apalachicola Bay segment winds along the coast and features several barrier islands and bay. The Ochlockonee segment features eastern Franklin County paddling opportunities including the Carrabelle River, Crooked River and Bald Point State Park. Click here to learn more.
Camp Gordon Johnston Museum Features Atomic Bomb Exhibit July 18 through August 26
The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle will present a special exhibit about the Atomic Bomb and the End of WWII. This exhibit will open Tuesday, July 18 and run through through Saturday, August 26. This exhibit commemorates the anniversary of the two bombings that brought WWII to a close. It will explore what made these bombs so destructive, and how they were kept secret. In addition, the exhibit will display artifacts relevant to the surrenders and wars end like Soviet Army equipment, Nuremberg trials related documents, occupation souvenirs from Japan, photos of post-war Germany, and more. Visitors can use a Geiger counter to measure the radioactivity of samples of uraninite and trinitite, and see vintage film of the aftermath of the bombs in Japan. The Camp Gordon Johnston museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted. Click here to learn more.
Two Full Moon Climbs in August
Both historic lighthouses in the county will host two full moon climbs on Tuesday August 1 and again on Wednesday, August 30.
The August full moon is called the Sturgeon Moon because sturgeon, large fish common to the Great Lakes and other large bodies of water, are most readily caught in August. Full Moon names are attributable to native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
August Farmers Markets
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host its August events on Saturday August 12 and August 26 from 9 am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek. The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's Market Saturday, August 5 and again on August 19 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle Beach. The Market will feature vendors from the community with locally made goods, fresh roasted coffee, veggies, plants, art, baked goods, photography, craft items, and unique maritime items in the Lighthouse Gift Shop.
