Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Today is the final day to take part in the Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County’s on-line auction.

 

The auction is held in conjunction with the annual Sizzler 5K and 1 mile run, which is the ECCC’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

 

100% of the money they raise from the auction goes to purchase food for the seniors of Franklin County.

 

The group serves over 100 meals a day Monday through Friday, plus they provide activities, recreation, and educational opportunities for local seniors.

 

E Triple C provided over 26,000 meals in 2022 to help those in need get through the pandemic.

 

The auction is being held on Facebook; All you have to do is like the page Sizzler ECCC Online Auction.

 

There are dozens of great items in the auction, ranging from gift certificates to local restaurants to artwork and photography from local artists.

 

They even have items like picnic baskets, bicycle seats, golf cart rentals and a pink flamingo.

 

Remember, the auction closes at 6 this evening, so check out the page as soon as you can.

 

Again, go to Facebook and like Sizzler ECCC Online Auction.

 

Even if you don’t find anything you want to bid on, you can still donate money to the Elder Care Community Council PayPal account if you would like to support their efforts.

 

 

 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/821396728740812




