Today is the final day to take part in the Elder Care
Community Council of Franklin County’s on-line auction.
The
auction is held in conjunction with the annual Sizzler 5K and 1 mile run, which
is the ECCC’s biggest fundraiser
of the year.
100% of the money they raise from the auction goes
to purchase food for the seniors of Franklin County.
The group serves over 100 meals a day Monday
through Friday, plus they provide activities, recreation, and educational
opportunities for local seniors.
E Triple C provided
over 26,000 meals in 2022 to help those in need get through the pandemic.
The auction is being held
on Facebook; All
you have to do is like the page Sizzler ECCC Online Auction.
There
are dozens of great items in the auction, ranging from gift certificates to local
restaurants to artwork and photography from local artists.
They
even have items like picnic baskets, bicycle seats, golf cart rentals and a
pink flamingo.
Remember,
the auction closes at 6 this evening, so check out the page as soon as you can.
Again,
go to Facebook and like Sizzler ECCC Online Auction.
Even if you don’t find anything you want to bid on,
you can still donate money to the Elder Care Community Council PayPal account if you
would like to support their efforts.
