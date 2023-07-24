Monday, July 24, 2023

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week



 


 

Hi, I'm Bunny! I am a 2-year-old 45-pound Husky mix. I am the sweetest dog you will ever meet! I am dog friendly and love cats but want to play a little too rough with them. I love to run around outside and play with toys. I have an old leg injury that causes me to walk with an adorable limp. I would make a wonderful addition to almost any home. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends! 

 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org



