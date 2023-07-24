St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Bunny! I am a 2-year-old 45-pound Husky mix. I am the
sweetest dog you will ever meet! I am dog friendly and love cats but want to
play a little too rough with them. I love to run around outside and play with
toys. I have an old leg injury that causes me to walk with an adorable limp. I
would make a wonderful addition to almost any home. Come by the shelter to meet
me and all of my friends!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
