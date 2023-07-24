Franklin County will be featured on the Food Network
next week.
The 2023 Butts and Clucks event will be featured on Episode
4 of the program BBQ USA in an episode called “Smokin’ in the Sunshine State.”
The show will first air on Monday, July 31st
at 10 PM Eastern and numerous times afterward.
The show will take you behind the
scenes at the 12th Annual Butts & Clucks Cook-Off on the Bay which was held
January 20th and 21st at Battery Park in Apalachicola.
Nearly 50 teams took part in the Florida State championship BBQ Cook-off, competing for over $12,000 in prizes.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment