The Florida Forest Service is making $2.8 million dollars available to landowners through the Florida’s Future Forests Program.
Now in its third year, the program offers landowners cost-share payments to help increase the acreage of Florida’s healthy forests, which provide clean air, clean water, wildlife habitat, recreation, and thousands of essential products.
A majority of Florida’s state’s forests are privately owned, so Florida landowners are key to maintaining and conserving our forests and natural resources for future generations; This program helps landowners offset the initial cost of site preparation, seedlings, and the planting of seedlings.
Applicants may request funding for tree establishment practices on a minimum of 20 acres and up to a maximum of 250 acres.
Since 2021, the Florida Legislature has appropriated approximately $12 million for this program.
The funds have already been used to create 26,000 acres of healthy forests in Florida.
The Florida’s Future Forests Program is open to non-industrial, private landowners, local governments, and registered nonprofit organizations.
To obtain an application and learn more about the Florida’s Future Forests Program, visit the Florida Department of Agriculture Website.
FDACS.gov/FutureForests
Now in its third year, the program offers landowners cost-share payments to help increase the acreage of Florida’s healthy forests, which provide clean air, clean water, wildlife habitat, recreation, and thousands of essential products.
A majority of Florida’s state’s forests are privately owned, so Florida landowners are key to maintaining and conserving our forests and natural resources for future generations; This program helps landowners offset the initial cost of site preparation, seedlings, and the planting of seedlings.
Applicants may request funding for tree establishment practices on a minimum of 20 acres and up to a maximum of 250 acres.
Since 2021, the Florida Legislature has appropriated approximately $12 million for this program.
The funds have already been used to create 26,000 acres of healthy forests in Florida.
The Florida’s Future Forests Program is open to non-industrial, private landowners, local governments, and registered nonprofit organizations.
To obtain an application and learn more about the Florida’s Future Forests Program, visit the Florida Department of Agriculture Website.
FDACS.gov/FutureForests
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment