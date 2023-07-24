Florida’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday begins today.
This year, shoppers will have two weeks to purchase back to school items without paying the state sales tax.
The sales tax holiday will end on Sunday, August 6th.
During the sales tax holiday you won’t have to pay sales tax on Clothing and shoes priced $100 or less, School supplies that cost $50 or less and Learning aids like books, flashcards, and puzzles under $30.
Computers and accessories priced at $1,500 or less are also tax free.
There is a list of items that will be tax free available through the Department of Revenue.
There is a list of items that will be tax free available through the Department of Revenue.
http://floridarevenue.com/backtoschool/Pages/default.aspx
