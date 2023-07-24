Local unemployment remained unchanged between May and June.
Franklin County unemployment was 2.5 percent last month, the same as the month before.
It was the third lowest unemployment rate out of Florida’s 67 counties.
129 people were out of work out of a workforce of 5099.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was slightly below the statewide unemployment average of 2.6 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate was 2.6 percent in June, up from 2.3 percent the month before.
146 people were out of work in gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment was 2.9 percent in April.
Liberty County unemployment was 3.3 percent.
