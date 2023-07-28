Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

Friday – Open 5-10. Hallie Long 7-10.
Originally from Alabama, Hallie chose to take a risk. Leaving behind a promising corporate job, at a young age, in the pursuit of a dream. Hallie’s music career started at just 4 years old. Even at such a young age, she found herself leading songs in her local church. From there, her passion for the craft only grew. At 19, she hit #14 on the Itunes country charts with her debut album “Truth Teller” with no label, no promotions teams, just people believing in her music.
Saturday – Open 5-10. Smolderin’ Embers 7-10.
The Pub’s 5-piece “House Band” playing Classic Rock.
T & J’s Place Food Truck at the Pub Wed-Sat offering Sandwiches, Baskets, and Burgers
Coming up:
Tuesday August 1 – Singo
Wednesday August 2 – Austin Anderson
Thursday August 3 – Neal Kelly
Friday August 4 – Corey Hall
Saturday August 5 – Josh Roney
