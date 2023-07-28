Friday, July 28, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

Saturday, July 29 at City Commons on Reid Avenue Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, baked goods and much more.

Vendors may vary!

9 AM – 1 PM EST

The Currys Live at The Port Inn Hall

SATURDAY, JULY 29, 2023 AT 7 PM – 10 PM

The Port Inn Hall and Port Theatre proudly welcome local favorites The Currys!


This listening event will occur at The Port Inn Hall at 309 6th Street in Port St. Joe.


Tickets will be available online and locally at The Port Inn.


VIP and General Admission are available for $25 and $40 Plus Tax.


There will be a Cash bar on site for refreshments.

PURCHASE TICKETS

Deadline to be included in sponsorship advertising is August 1!

Email joe@gulfchamber.org to be included!

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

07/28 Friday - Live Music with Joseph Brooks 7-10PM

07/29 Saturday - Hunter Wall is back at Taproot 7-10PM

07/30 Sunday - We are OPEN at Noon!

Friday – Open 5-10. Hallie Long 7-10.

Originally from Alabama, Hallie chose to take a risk. Leaving behind a promising corporate job, at a young age, in the pursuit of a dream. Hallie’s music career started at just 4 years old. Even at such a young age, she found herself leading songs in her local church. From there, her passion for the craft only grew. At 19, she hit #14 on the Itunes country charts with her debut album “Truth Teller” with no label, no promotions teams, just people believing in her music.

https://hallielong.com/


Saturday – Open 5-10. Smolderin’ Embers 7-10.

The Pub’s 5-piece “House Band” playing Classic Rock.

/www.facebook.com/SmolderinEmbers


T & J’s Place Food Truck at the Pub Wed-Sat offering Sandwiches, Baskets, and Burgers

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083334159430


Coming up:

Tuesday August 1 – Singo

Wednesday August 2 – Austin Anderson

Thursday August 3 – Neal Kelly

Friday August 4 – Corey Hall

Saturday August 5 – Josh Roney


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge

﻿

Wednesday @7pm join us for the Weekly Dart Tournament

Thursday is our monthly Coed Pool Tournament @7pm

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC consultant - Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!

Email Len!

Chambers of FL Healthcare is here to help you help your team, we were even able to help Kelley save an extra 30% on healthcare for the team! What would you do with an extra 30% savings? Let us know when you schedule your call with a trusted advisor!

https://chambersofflhealthcare.com/

Click Here for more information.



﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
FacebookShare This Email
 
TwitterShare This Email
 
LinkedInShare This Email
Facebook



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment