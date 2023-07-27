NOAA Fisheries FishNews—July 27

Upcoming Events
August 2: Webinar on tips for first-time applicants of NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity
August 3: Webinar for the Abalone Aquaculture Education Pilot Project with The Cultured Abalone Farm
August 7: Webinar on Highly Migratory Species Amendment 16: Shark Management
August 7–10: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council August 2023 Meeting
August 10: Hawaii, virtual public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act
August 16: American Samoa, in-person public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act
August 14–17: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council August 2023 Meeting
August 15–16: Caribbean Fishery Management Council August 2023 Meeting
August 17: Public webinar on Highly Migratory Species Amendment 15: Spatial Fisheries Management and Electronic Monitoring Cost Allocation
August 21: Guam, in-person public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act
August 22: Manteo, North Carolina, in-person public hearing on Highly Migratory Species Amendment 15: Spatial Fisheries Management and Electronic Monitoring Cost Allocation
August 23: Saipan, in-person public webinar on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act
August 29: Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Gulf of Mexico, and Atlantic, virtual public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act
August 30: California, virtual public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act
September 7–14: Pacific Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting
September 11–15: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting
September 18–22: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting
September 26–28: New England Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting
