NOAA Fisheries FishNews—July 27

$3.2 Million Recommended for Great Lakes Habitat Restoration

howard marsh canoes-metroparks toledo 750x500

NOAA is recommending $3.2 million in Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding to continue our work restoring important habitat for fisheries in the Great Lakes. The funding will help restore habitat for Great Lakes species by opening river systems to fish passage, reconnecting rivers to their floodplains, and restoring and enhancing river, stream, and wetland habitats.

Stranding Network Partners Successfully Relocate Trapped Dolphin Mother and Calf in Louisiana

mother-and-calf-dolphin-rescue-grand-isle-LA-7.2023-750x500

The Louisiana Marine Mammal Stranding Network and partners in the Southeast Region Stranding Network successfully relocated a mother bottlenose dolphin and her calf to open water in mid-June. The mother and calf were trapped in a tidal pond system near Grand Isle, Louisiana, for over a year. Stranding experts monitored the pair until the calf was old enough to be moved.

Debunking Common Shark Myths

shortfin mako shark

We're taking a look at some common misconceptions surrounding shark populations and their management. Then we'll give you the facts to bust those myths.

Alaska

Multiple Dead Endangered Steller Sea Lions Found in the Copper River Delta

A NOAA Fisheries marine mammal specialist examines a dead Steller sea lion pup found on a beach in the Copper River Delta

Multiple dead endangered Steller sea lions were found in the Copper River Delta near Cordova, Alaska in the past two months during aerial surveys completed by NOAA Fisheries’ Protected Resources Division, in collaboration with the Coast Guard. Please report violations when you see them. NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to a civil penalty or criminal conviction in these killings.

Humpback Calf Disentangled Near Juneau

Foam floats trailing alongside the entangled humpback calf. Credit: NOAA Fisheries/John Moran (NMFS Permit # 24359)

NOAA Fisheries whale experts were on the water near Juneau most of July 17, disentangling a well-known humpback whale calf from a crab pot line.

Pacific Islands

Mission on the High Seas: Hawaiian Islands Cetacean and Ecosystem Assessment Survey

rough-toothed-dolphins-Fisheries-PIFSC

A large-scale survey to better understand the populations and habitats of whales, dolphins, and seabirds is kicking off! Join us for the 5-month journey by following along with our story map and regular updates.

Training Program Teaches Indo-Pacific Corals Identification

coral-euphyllia-paradivisa-american-samoa-douglas-fenner

NOAA Fisheries’ Coral Species Identification Training Program provides free workshops and resources on how to identify Indo-Pacific corals.

Report from the Central Pacific

-Measuring-Coral-American-Samoa-Damaris-Torres-Pulliza-PIFSC

Researchers are conducting seafloor mapping and coral reef and ocean condition surveys in American Sāmoa and the Pacific Remote Island Areas.

Meet Fisheries Observer Trainer, Joe Arceneaux

stuart-joe-arceneaux-profile-2023

One of NOAA Fisheries’ first observers in the Pacific Islands region, Joe has spent decades training observers to collect data on our fisheries.

Southeast

Climate Regional Action Plan in the Southeast

750x500-SEFSC-Climate-sediment

The NOAA Fisheries Southeast Region, from Texas to North Carolina and the U.S. Caribbean, has already endured a number of climate-related impacts over the past century. Climate information is needed to inform conservation and management of our marine wildlife and habitats. To address that need, we've developed the Southeast Climate Regional Action Plan. The plan is designed to increase production, delivery, and use of scientific information needed to fulfill our mission in a changing climate.

Meet Research Fishery Biologist, Jennifer Doerr

SEFSC-Jennifersnorkling

As part of the Faces of the Southeast Fisheries Science Center series, meet Jennifer Doerr. Jennifer has been studying changes to estuarine communities due to the climate change-induced range expansion of black mangroves in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Chesapeake Bay Oyster Reef Restoration Acreage Surpasses 2 Square Miles

Piankatank-construction-photo-credit-USACE-Norfolk

Efforts to restore healthy oyster reefs in 10 Chesapeake Bay tributaries are making significant progress toward regional goals. The work to restore more than 2,300 acres is the world’s largest oyster restoration project.

NOAA Takes Ownership of the James J. Howard Laboratory

sandy-hook-lab-ceremony-staff-nefsc

NOAA commits to a long-term presence in the mid-Atlantic at the James J. Howard Marine Sciences Laboratory within the Gateway National Recreation Area in Highlands, New Jersey.

Upcoming Deadlines

August 18: Grant applications due for Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation Program

August 21: Comments due for Proposed Rules to Revise Regulations Implementing the Endangered Species Act

August 21: Letters of intent due for NOAA Climate Resilience Regional Challenge Funding Opportunity

September 12: Comments due for Proposed Rule to Revise the Guidelines for National Standards 4, 8, and 9

October 17: Comments due for Proposed Rule to Designate Critical Habitat for Green Sea Turtles

November 30: Letters of intent due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

February 13: Applications due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

February 13: Applications due for NOAA Climate Resilience Regional Challenge Funding Opportunity

Upcoming Events

August 2: Webinar on tips for first-time applicants of NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

August 3: Webinar for the Abalone Aquaculture Education Pilot Project with The Cultured Abalone Farm

August 7: Webinar on Highly Migratory Species Amendment 16: Shark Management

August 7–10: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council August 2023 Meeting

August 10: Hawaii, virtual public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

August 16: American Samoa, in-person public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

August 14–17: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council August 2023 Meeting

August 15–16: Caribbean Fishery Management Council August 2023 Meeting

August 17: Public webinar on Highly Migratory Species Amendment 15: Spatial Fisheries Management and Electronic Monitoring Cost Allocation

August 21: Guam, in-person public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

August 22: Manteo, North Carolina, in-person public hearing on Highly Migratory Species Amendment 15: Spatial Fisheries Management and Electronic Monitoring Cost Allocation

August 23: Saipan, in-person public webinar on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

August 29: Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Gulf of Mexico, and Atlantic, virtual public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

August 30: California, virtual public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act

September 7–14: Pacific Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting

September 11–15: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting

September 18–22: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting

September 26–28: New England Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting

